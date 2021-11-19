Watch List Weekly Recap 11/19/21
Tuesday was Euro-TV day, as I emerged with my wife from binge-watching the Icelandic crime drama “Trapped” and pondered the ways in which recommendations for TV series are now passed among friends and family like trading cards. Basically, it’s a way for me to hit subscribers up for new shows to check out. What are you watching?
Thursday’s “little movie to check out” was “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” a new-to-streaming music documentary about a singular folk artist who fell between the cracks — or willed herself there.
The Friday new release spotlight fell on the crowd-pleasing “King Richard” (in theaters and on HBO Max), which gives Will Smith his best role in years as the father of Serena and Venus Williams, and the low-key charmer “C’mon C’mon” (in theaters), which features Joaquin Phoenix at his gentlest.
