This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Tuesday was Euro-TV day, as I emerged with my wife from binge-watching the Icelandic crime drama “Trapped” and pondered the ways in which recommendations for TV series are now passed among friends and family like trading cards. Basically, it’s a way for me to hit subscribers up for new shows to check out. What are you watching?

A scene from “Trapped”

Thursday’s “little movie to check out” was “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” a new-to-streaming music documentary about a singular folk artist who fell between the cracks — or willed herself there.

Bob Dylan, Karen Dalton, and Fred Neil in 1961. Photo by Fred W. McDarrah.

The Friday new release spotlight fell on the crowd-pleasing “King Richard” (in theaters and on HBO Max), which gives Will Smith his best role in years as the father of Serena and Venus Williams, and the low-key charmer “C’mon C’mon” (in theaters), which features Joaquin Phoenix at his gentlest.

From left, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Will Smith in “King Richard”

If you enjoyed this recap edition of Ty Burr’s Watch List, please feel free to share it with friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and would like to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:

If you’re already a paying subscriber, I thank you for your generous support.