NOTE: The Watch List will be offline next week as we take the road trip we were going to take in August before my father-in-law got sick. I’m expecting the journey to be a cross between “Nomadland” and this:

For Larry Fine’s birthday, I repurposed a 2012 Boston Globe column on the intersection of slapstick comedy and Zen Buddhism. Was Baso (709-788 AD) the first Stooge? Is Larry really the Buddha? Soitenly!

An excellent one on Netflix — Romain Gavras’s tough, galvanizing “Athena” (⭐⭐⭐1/2)— and, in theaters, “Triangle of Sadness” (⭐⭐⭐), an enjoyably blunderbuss class-skewering (and spewing). Plus: Lena Dunham makes a Young Adult movie, and it’s pretty darned good, and horror movies are crawling out of every streaming platform this month.

