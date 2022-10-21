This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

The midweek post had me parsing the slightly problematic season finale of Apple TV+’s excellent “Bad Sisters,” as well as linking to a short doc about a short-lived movie star (John Cazale, above with then-partner Meryl Streep), and a quick paean to the art of sleazy pulp novel cover art.

Catching up on new movies in theaters and on VOD (with still more coming next week), I reviewed two galvanizing premieres, “Till” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2) and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐ ), as well as “Raymond & Ray” (⭐ ⭐ 1/2), a so-so Apple TV+ drama with above-average performances, and “Descendant” (⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐ ), a moving dive into a crucial pocket of US history on Netflix.

