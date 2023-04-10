Tonight Only: "Prisioneros De La Terra"
The restored 1939 Argentine classic screens online Monday night courtesy of Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation.
A quick heads up for paid subscribers: A restored print of the excellent Argentinian melodrama “Prisioneros De La Terra” (⭐⭐⭐⭐, 1939) was made available this past Saturday in a 72-hour online window courtesy of Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which means you can watch it until midnight tonight (Monday 4/10). If you can clear your schedule, there’s a live online screening tonight with a chat component at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Either way, director Mario Soffici’s epic of colonialism, exploitation, and star-crossed romance is well worth seeing — based on four stories by the Uruguayan writer Horacio Quiroga and gorgeously shot by Pablo Tabernero, the movie plays like a high-end MGM melodrama if Louis B. Mayer had been a committed Marxist. Indeed, with its manly-but-sensitive Guaraní field-worker hero (Ángel Magaña, above right), evil-but-tormented plantation-owner villain (Francisco Petrone, above left), and virginal mixed-race heroine (Elisa Galvé), “Prisioneros” suggests an entire alternate Hollywood history in which the industry’s capitalist pieties might have been pro-labor instead. It’s a curio, an eye-opener, a precious ethnographic record of indigenous Guaraní life and dialect, and a pretty great movie, no more so than in the scene where the hero finally rises up and takes a whip to the plantation boss. Seriously, squint right and that’s Bogart taking on Conrad Veidt in the final reel of a Warners A-title. (Thanks and a tip of the Hatlo hat to Farran Nehme, whose Self-Styled Siren newsletter has more on this lost masterpiece.)
As the kids say, THIS IS THE CONTENT I'M HERE FOR.
I'd never heard of this film before and will most certainly be watching it tonight (although I'll miss the 7pm screening). I could use some Argentinian film redemption after recently watching the Cassavetes-lite "The Headless Woman." I just couldn't get into it despite an interesting performance by the recently deceased Maria Onetto.
Oh cool! Signed up for the 7pm screening.