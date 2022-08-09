Ty Burr's Watch List
Ty Burr's Watchcast
The Watchcast: Food on Film with Ana Sortun
7
0:00
-42:16

The Watchcast: Food on Film with Ana Sortun

The celebrated chef and I discuss TV's cult hit "The Bear" and "Babette's Feast" -- the best food movie ever?
Ty Burr
and
Ana Sortun
Aug 9, 2022
7
Share

For the sixth edition of Ty Burr’s [occasional] Watchcast, I’m delighted to sit down with Ana Sortun, award-winning chef, owner and executive director of three of the best restaurants in the Boston area (Oleana, Sofra, and Sarma), and the author of “Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean,” among other books. In preparing for the conversation over the past few weeks, we talked about a lot of food movies, but the one we kept circling back to was 1987’s “Babette’s Feast,” which is at the top of many people’s short list of classic films on the subject (matched only, perhaps, by “The Big Night”).

And as Ana and I were exchanging thoughts, a new show on FX/Hulu was building buzz: “The Bear,” an eight-episode series about a stressed-out fine-dining chef (played with sweet exhaustion by Jeremy Allen White) trying to turn around the Chicago sandwich joint left to him by his brother. Where do the dishes in “Babette’s Feast” come from? Is the average restaurant kitchen as much of an ongoing panic attack as in “The Bear”? Listen as Ana spills tea about what really goes on beyond the serving window. And if you have your own favorite example of great gastro-cinema, feel free to plate and serve it in the comments.

Leave a comment

If you enjoyed this edition of Ty Burr’s Watch List, please feel free to share it with friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and would like to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:

If you’re already a paying subscriber, I thank you for your generous support.

7 Comments
Ty Burr's Watch List
Ty Burr's Watchcast
Lively, provocative conversations about movies and popular culture with former Boston Globe/ Entertainment Weekly film critic Ty Burr and friends.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Ty Burr
Ana Sortun
Writes Ana Sortun Subscribe
Recent Episodes
47:45
Classics of the New Millennium: "The Tree of Life" (2011) with guest filmmaker Alex Winter
  
Ty Burr
1:02:42
Classics of the New Millennium: "Phantom Thread" (2017) with guest critic Hunter Harris
  
Ty Burr
 and 
Hunter Harris
55:31
Classics of the New Millennium: "Paterson" (2016) with guest critic Glenn Kenny
  
Ty Burr
51:36
Classics of the New Millennium: "There Will Be Blood" (2007) with guest critic Manohla Dargis
  
Ty Burr
55:08
Classics of the New Millennium: "Inside Man" (2006) with Wesley Morris
  
Ty Burr
53:59
Classics of the New Millennium: "No Country For Old Men" (2007) with Isaac Feldberg
  
Ty Burr
 and 
Isaac Feldberg
52:42
Classics of the New Millennium: "Burning" (2018) with Justin Chang
  
Ty Burr
54:15
Classics of the New Millennium: "The Social Network" with Odie Henderson
  
Ty Burr