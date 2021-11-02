Ty Burr's Watch List

12 Comments
Bella English
Nov 2, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

Don’t forget a pan of Katherine Hepburn brownies — the best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Carr (autocarr)
Nov 2, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

holing up with the things that taste good to you. So what’s your cultural comfort food? Mostly noir, certainly not the Celtics. I did however just finish Silverview, le Carré’s swan song to spydom and his readers 😢sad but revealing, his son, Nick’s afterward seems spot on and provides comfort…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Carr (autocarr)
Nov 2, 2021

Ps. Comfort food for thought

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TJMcG
Nov 2, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

The Long Kiss Goodnight - have not seen it for years, but could not get enough of it for a long time. Comedy thriller? It was smart enough to not take itself too seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh G
Nov 2, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

Local Hero. Quirky script + great Lancaster performance + awesome soundtrack + amazing setting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve G
Nov 3, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

There are many films I'll watch whenever they are on TV, but certainly among them are "feel good" movies: Casablanca, Ride the High Country, Sullivan's Travels, And Then There Were None, North by Northwest. In other categories - Straight Story, almost any Noir especially Kubrick's The Killing, L.A. Confidential, Advise and Consent and so, so many others . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susie Bright
Nov 3, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

The Lady Eve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
masondaring@gmail.com
Nov 3, 2021Liked by Ty Burr

Movie: Breaker Morant; Album:Blue; TV show: The Wire ( that was too easy);food:navy bean soup.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EvRose
Nov 6, 2021

Anything with Fred & Ginger, and The Bandwagon, The Shop Around the Corner; Austen’s Persuasion (her best, IMO); Stevie’s Songs in the Key of Life and Inner Visions; Steely Dan’s Aja; all the Ella Songbooks (got ‘em all!); Joni’s Hissing of Summer Lawns; turkey chili, chicken soup, and minestrone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh G
Nov 6, 2021

The engraved on my DNA albums are Revolver and the Band, but I totally get the Joni references tho I’d be a Hejira guy if I had to choose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janice Cagan-Teuber
Nov 6, 2021

So, where's the recipe for the Butternut Squash Risoto?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric M. Van
Nov 6, 2021

Given that my list of all-time favorites (10/10, *****) has recently passed the 200 mark, I've never asked myself this question. But even without looking at the list, I know that the two films that make me absurdly happy are "School of Rock" and "That Thing You Do." Obviously that's a residue of my years as a rock critic (1972 - 2003), but I'd somehow never made that connection before.

(And my cinephilia is directly connected to it: I met David Kleiler because he was connected to the local punk / new wave scene through his musician son David Jr., and 20+ years later I essentially adopted him as my film mentor after I'd changed teams from literature.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Ty Burr
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing