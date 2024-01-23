I find at this stage of my life and career that it’s impossible to get het up over the supposed injustices of Academy Awards nominations. I’ll leave that to Twitter. The Oscars have always been less about merit than perceived merit, that perception resting on which way the zeitgeist winds are blowing at the precise moment Academy voters make their picks (for both nominations and the subsequent awards). They’re not exactly a popularity contest, although popularity is a factor, and they’re not about which studio mounted the most expensive or effective campaign (ditto). And they certainly don’t reflect the social media hoi polloi or what the critics’ groups think, even if both can have their influence. The Oscars are an in-house company poll, and the company is Hollywood.