Faithful readers of the Watch List know of my longstanding exasperation with Netflix, the one service everyone has that’s also the one service with the weakest movie line-up (by far). Every six months or so I like to take stock of what’s actually on Netflix besides in-house series, international series, crappy movies from other countries, and Jim Gaffigan stand-up specials. The service features around 3,500 feature films at any given time, all but a handful from the last decade and bewilderingly few of which you’ve ever heard of. Allow me to assist: Following are the 127 movies on Netflix that are worth a damn, arranged alphabetically within rough genre approximation and with each title linked to its trailer on YouTube.

By “worth a damn,” I mean watchable in the “no harm, no foul” sense, because sometimes you just want a half-decent storyline and attractive actors to get you from supper to bedtime. Those movies I consider actually quite good and are therefore especially recommended are in bold. Your mileage may vary – and I expect to hear from most of you in due course – but at the very least this should give you a start.

DRAMAS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Athena

Atlantics

The Aviator

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (above)

The Beguiled

Christine (above)

Closer

Concrete Cowboy

The Dig

Everybody Knows

Cuties

Da 5 Bloods

Get On Up

The Good Nurse

Happy as Lazzaro

High Flying Bird

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Imitation Game

The Irishman

The Kindergarten Teacher

The King

Lagaan

Leave No Trace

Lingua Franca

Lion

The Lost Daughter

Loving

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Margin Call

Marriage Story

Mudbound

Philomena

Pieces of a Woman

The Power of the Dog

Prisoners

The Railway Man

Road to Perdition

Roma

Sankofa (above)

Seabiscuit

Shutter Island

Sing Street

Steve Jobs

Still Alice

The Swimmers

The Trial of the Chicago 7

tick…tick… Boom!

Up in the Air

Where the Crawdads Sing

Woman in Gold

The Wonder

COMEDIES

21 Jump Street

Dolemite Is My Name

Duck Season

Emily the Criminal (above)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (No, that isn’t a typo.)

Frances Ha

Friends With Money

Glass Onion

Hail Caesar!

The Hateful Eight

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I Care a Lot

Kicking and Screaming

The Laundromat

The Meyerowitz Stories

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

The Nice Guys

Paddington

Private Life

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sorry to Bother You

Wedding Crashers

DOCUMENTARIES

The Battered Bastards of Baseball

Coded Bias

Crip Camp

Descendant

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Fire in Paradise

Is That Black Enough For You?

Knock Down the House

A Lion in the House

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

No Direction Home

Procession

Shirkers

The Sparks Brothers

Sr.

What Happened Miss Simone?

CLASSICS (or Netflix’s definition thereof)

Brokeback Mountain

Croupier (above)

Forrest Gump

Grease

Jerry Maguire

Play Misty for Me

Reservoir Dogs

Road House

Rocky

She’s Gotta Have It

The Sting

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

ACTION/HORROR/SCI-FI/SUSPENSE

Bullet Train

Cam

Crimson Peak (above)

It Follows

The Midnight Sky

Minority Report

A Monster Calls

RRR

Rush

Synchronic

ROMANCE

Beyond the Lights

The Incredible Jessica James

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Notting Hill

Phantom Thread :)

UNCATEGORIZABLE

Bo Burnham: Inside

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

I Lost My Body (above)

Okja

The Other Side of the Wind

Richard Pryor Live in Concert

