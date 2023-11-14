A regular feature for paid Watch List subscribers: I suggest one reasonably under-the-radar movie from the recent or distant past new movie, and you do what you want with that information.

Michael Fassbender in (and as) "The Killer"

David Fincher’s “The Killer” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐) seems specifically conceived to discombobulate the brain of the average viewer. Simply put, it appears to be a not-so-hot example of one thing, when it is in fact a much more interesting example of another thing. Naturally, it’s streaming on Netflix after a cursory theatrical run, where it will draw a sizable portion of the service’s 77 million US viewers, who most likely won’t get what the movie’s trying to do.