This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

The Tuesday Thread was open to all this week, the better to hear your stories of The Horror Movie That Messed You Up. A really fun discussion with lots of freaked-out memories, and it’s not too late to join in.

On Thursday, for paying subscribers, I went long on the six late-50s Westerns starring Randolph Scott and directed by Budd Boetticher that helped transition the genre from studio-era fantasy to New Hollywood realism. (Or you could just rent “The Tall T” or “Comanche Station” and see what I mean.)

For Friday I had some … thoughts about Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” (premiering in theaters) and urged readers to get their souls stirred by the gospel documentary “How They Got Over” (in theaters and virtual screenings.)

If you enjoyed this edition of Ty Burr’s Watch List, please feel free to share it with friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and would like to sign up for additional reviews and to join discussions, here’s how:

If you’re already a paying subscriber, I thank you for your support.