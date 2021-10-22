This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Monday I weighed in on the return of HBO’s “Succession,” the anti-”Ted Lasso” where everyone’s reprehensible and niceness gets you killed.

On Tuesday, paying subscribers got to argue their case for the best rock movie of all time. Lot of good discussion here and one clear winner.

In time for the baseball post-season, a meditation on the existential pain that once came with being a Red Sox fan, pegged to a little-known gem on the subiect.

For the weekend, I had some nice things to say about “Dune” (to my surprise) and less than nice things to say about the new Wes Anderson movie (ditto).

If you enjoyed this edition of Ty Burr’s Watch List, please feel free to share it with friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and would like to sign up for additional reviews and to join discussions, here’s how:

If you’re already a paying subscriber, I thank you for your support.