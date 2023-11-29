Born Today: Busby Berkeley/Don Cheadle
The demon choreographer of Hollywood dance and one of today's most versatile actors.
Happy 128th birthday to Berkeley William Enos, a.k.a. Busby Berkeley, whose dance direction in the Studio Era is one of the proofs of the movies as a medium of the strangest and most inspired order. From his work on early-talkie Warner Bros. musicals (“42nd Street,” “Footlight Parade,” the “Golddiggers” series) to his Technicolor days at Fox and MGM, Be…
