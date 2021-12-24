This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Monday was fun: I had a conversation about the best Christmas movies (and the worst) with Amy Dickinson, the syndicated advice columnist, NPR game show contestant, and publisher of the warm and witty Asking Amy newsletter.

Aware that everyone’s house is filling up with relatives, I posted a Wednesday list of five films available on demand that should play well with the assembled clan.

No, it’s not that hip couple you met at the last PTA meeting, it’s Neo and Trinity in “The Matrix Resurrections,” a sequel that no one asked for (including the director) but that subverts the franchise in bizarre and entertaining ways.

That’s it for this week. Next week I’ll post my Best Movies of 2021 list but will otherwise be offline spending the holidays with my family. I wish you great joy and togetherness this difficult season, and I also would like to personally thank each and every one of you who has signed up for this newsletter. I took a big jump this year after two decades of sitting comfortably at the Boston Globe, and your support — financial and moral — has been more gratifying than I can express. The “Watch List” has been more successful than I dreamed it would be, and that is entirely due to you, dear readers. I thank you, my family thanks you, and Bodhi thanks you. See you in 2022.

